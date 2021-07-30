<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>El <strong>Mercado Federal Ambulante visitar\u00e1 este lunes 2 de agosto la Plaza Ra\u00fal Alfons\u00edn<\/strong>, ubicada en Iglesias Paz y C\u00f3rdoba, <strong>de Don Orione<\/strong>. Estar\u00e1 de<strong> 10 a 14 hs<\/strong> y se podr\u00e1n conseguir <em>hortalizas, vegetales y frutas. <\/em><\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":84563,"align":"center","width":539,"height":539} -->\n<div class="wp-block-image"><figure class="aligncenter is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/brownonline.com.ar\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/07\/mercado-en-tu-barrio-1024x1024.jpg" alt="" class="wp-image-84563" width="539" height="539"\/><\/figure><\/div>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:html -->\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.google.com\/maps\/embed?pb=!1m14!1m8!1m3!1d13102.205776183879!2d-58.3526611!3d-34.8172253!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x0%3A0x6a461ac579713c2a!2sPlaza%20Don%20Orione!5e0!3m2!1ses!2sar!4v1627669820218!5m2!1ses!2sar" width="600" height="450" style="border:0;" allowfullscreen="" loading="lazy"><\/iframe>\n<!-- \/wp:html -->